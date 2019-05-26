Body found in Saluda River in Pickens Co., emergency management officials say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A body was found in the Saluda River on Sunday morning, according to Pickens County Emergency Management officials.
A man's body was found in the river near the 4700 block of Farrs Bridge Rd. in Easley.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office, fire service and EMS responded to the scene after an area resident notified authorities that they had seen a body floating near the bank of the river.
The victim was recovered from the water and was determined to be deceased at the scene.
The man was found fully clothed in blue jeans, a green camouflage sleeveless shirt and brown boots, according to the sheriff's office.
Initial observations revealed no obvious signs of trauma to the body, which deputies say appeared to have been in the water for several hours.
There is no word yet on the victim's identity.
An autopsy is expected to be scheduled for Monday at the request of the Pickens County Coroner's Office.
Check back for more updates.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Anderson restaurant parking lot floods after driver crashes into fire hydrant
- 1 injured in shooting on Anderson Rd. in Greenville Co.
- Knife-wielding suspect shot by deputies in Spartanburg Co., sheriff's office says
- 1 charged in deadly shooting on Mountain Creek Rd. in Greenville Co.
More Stories
-
- Exit poll: Poland's ruling right-wing Law and Justice party leading in European Parliament vote with
- Vandals damage Oregon city's historic America Legion post
- European Parliament projection indicates major losses for mainstream centrists, rise for far-right
- EU Parliament spokesman: Turnout for 27 nations excluding UK nears 51%, early figures show; highest
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.