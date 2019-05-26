Body found in Saluda River in Pickens Co., emergency management officials say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A body was found in the Saluda River in Pickens County on Sunday. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A body was found in the Saluda River in Pickens County on Sunday. [ + - ]

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A body was found in the Saluda River on Sunday morning, according to Pickens County Emergency Management officials.

A man's body was found in the river near the 4700 block of Farrs Bridge Rd. in Easley.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office, fire service and EMS responded to the scene after an area resident notified authorities that they had seen a body floating near the bank of the river.

The victim was recovered from the water and was determined to be deceased at the scene.

The man was found fully clothed in blue jeans, a green camouflage sleeveless shirt and brown boots, according to the sheriff's office.

Initial observations revealed no obvious signs of trauma to the body, which deputies say appeared to have been in the water for several hours.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity.

An autopsy is expected to be scheduled for Monday at the request of the Pickens County Coroner's Office.

