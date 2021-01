GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body has been found in a wooded area in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner, the body was found Saturday near Henrietta Street and East Park Avenue. This location is near the Greenville County Detention Center.

Police are investigating a body found in a wooded area in Greenville County on Friday. (WSPA)

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.