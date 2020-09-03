Body found of girl swept away in North Carolina floodwaters; search for stepbrother to continue Thursday

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders have found one of the two children washed away in floodwaters Monday night in Smithfield. The body of that 5-year-old girl was recovered by first responders Wednesday evening.

But the search continues for her 4-year-old step-brother.

“Nobody wants to be in those shoes,” Nancy Martinez said.

Martinez, like so many other relatives, friends, and neighbors waited nearby the command center, anxious for any update or piece of new information.

“I got kids of my own. You know, what can you think?” she continued.

It’s been more than 48 hours since the two young children were swept away by floodwaters. The children’s mother, behind the wheel, calling 911 around 11 p.m. Monday. Investigators said her car was swept into a creek off Galilee Road following devastating storms.

First responders managed to get the boy, Abraham, and his mother into a rescue boat but it capsized. The boy slipped away.

At first light Tuesday, the search started. First responders said Alexa’s body was found near one of the firefighter’s helmets.

“She was a sweet girl. She was always smiling. Every time I see Alexa, every time I remember her, I can see her smiling,” Martinez said.

Their mom was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

“I know for a fact that the mom feels very guilty that she feels that she could have done more. But being in that rain, it’s you against nature. Nature is a lot stronger,” Ingrid Alvarenga said.

Alvarenga said she drove that same stretch of road an hour earlier. She told CBS 17 the conditions were terrible, zero visibility. Still, she feels a level of guilt.

“A big part of me wishes that it would have been my car that was swept away because I feel like I would have been fine. I would have survived,” she said.

Alvarenga, one of several neighbors who doesn’t know the family but wanted to help. Dozens coming together with food and supplies, holding prayer circles.

The search will resume Thursday morning and will continue until Abraham is found.

The family said they’re grateful for the support and love they’ve received from the community.