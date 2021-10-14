Body found on Blue Ridge Parkway Identified, being investigated as a homicide

BOONE, NC (WSPA) – A body found days ago on Blue Ridge Parkway has been identified, and is being investigated as a homicide.

Rangers responded to calls from the National Park Service regarding a visitor who spotted the body around 1 p.m. on Saturday, near Yadkin Valley Overlook. Investigators have identified the victim as Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island. They say there is no current concern to the public’s safety.

This is an ongoing investigation and information is limited at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services tip line by phone at 888-653-0009, or email: nps_isb@nps.gov.

