Spartanburg teen’s body found near intersection, homicide investigation underway

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager’s body was found near an intersection late Tuesday night.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Devon Javon Curry, 16, of Spartanburg.

A passerby notified authorities after seeing Curry lying on the ground behind 900 Easley Bridge Road, the coroner said in a news release.

Curry was pronounced dead on the scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said in a news release that officers found Curry on the ground near the intersection of Easley Bridge Road and Ledbetter Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Curry was planning to attend Spartanburg High School, according to the coroner.

His death is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Travelers Rest Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday.