Body found on Venice Beach identified as former WWE star Shad Gaspard

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A body discovered on Venice Beach early Wednesday morning has been identified as former WWE star Shad Gaspard, the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

Coroner’s officials were called to Venice Beach Wednesday morning after the body was found in the sand near the location where Gaspard was swept out to sea Sunday.

The body washed ashore about halfway between Venice Beach pier and the lifeguard headquarters, and did not show any initial signs of foul play, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Titus Tyler said during a morning news conference.

The Coast Guard and other agencies have been searching for Gaspard since the 39-year-old disappeared while swimming with his 10-year-old son.

The two were about 50-yards offshore Sunday when they found themselves caught in dangerous surf and in need of help from lifeguards.

Rescuers went into the water and brought the child back safely but could not locate Gaspard after he was struck by a large wave and pulled out to sea.

WWE stars Kofi Kingston, Montel Vontavious Porter and Gregory Shane Helms tweeted a statement on behalf of Gaspard’s family: “@Shadbeast’s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes.”

Los Angeles County reopened its beaches last Wednesday for physical activities, which includes walking, running and swimming. The beach had been closed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.