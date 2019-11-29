Body of 18,000-year-old puppy found perfectly preserved

(CNN) — Russian scientists in eastern Siberia found the body of perfectly preserved puppy from 18,000 years ago.

The dog’s body was found in permafrost, so its nose, fur and teeth are intact.

Experts from Sweden’s Centre for Paleogenetics used carbon dating from a rib bone to determine the animal was frozen around 18,000 years ago.

But they are still working to figure out if the animal was a dog or a wolf.

Researchers suggest that since they can’t tell a difference, it may be ancestral to both dogs and wolfs.

Scientists plan to run more genome data tests on the creature to find out more about its origins.