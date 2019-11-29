Body of 18,000-year-old puppy found perfectly preserved

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Russian scientists in eastern Siberia found the body of perfectly preserved puppy from 18,000 years ago.  

The dog’s body was found in permafrost, so its nose, fur and teeth are intact.  

Experts from Sweden’s Centre for Paleogenetics used carbon dating from a rib bone to determine the animal was frozen around 18,000 years ago. 

But they are still working to figure out if the animal was a dog or a wolf.  

Researchers suggest that since they can’t tell a difference, it may be ancestral to both dogs and wolfs.  

Scientists plan to run more genome data tests on the creature to find out more about its origins. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store