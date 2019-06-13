Body of 4-month-old boy found in Ohio well, parents charged with disappearance

OTWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies say the body of a 4-month-old boy has been recovered from a well and his parents are charged in connection with his disappearance.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto County Children’s Services was awarded custody of a Dylan Groves after he tested positive for drugs at birth. The biological father regained temporary custody after completing and agreeing to Children’s Services requirements.

After the child was returned, deputies said the father initially complied with all requirements, but eventually started missing court dates and the child’s doctor appointments.

On May 3, Children’s Services asked the Sheriff’s Office for help finding the child. Deputies went to the father’s home several times over the next few weeks, but couldn’t locate him.

On May 20, deputies approached the home on the 2200 block of Mount Hope Road and saw the child’s father, Daniel Groves, and mother, Jessica Groves, on a four-wheeler. Deputies pursued the couple, but they fled into a wooded area.

On June 10, deputies served a search warrant on the property. Deputies said Jessica Groves was arrested without incident. Daniel Groves barricaded himself inside the home and engaged in a six-hour standoff with deputies, investigators said.

While serving the warrant, investigators said stolen property worth $42,000 was recovered, including two 4-wheelers, a UTV, two trailers, a riding lawnmower, and a camper.

Detectives believe Dylan has been dead since late March. Detectives, BCI&I agents along with Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer with cadaver dogs have searched a wooded area where detectives have received information that the baby was taken and left after death.

The boy’s body was recovered from the bottom of a 30-foot well Wednesday night.

Jessica Groves was charged with one count of abduction, one count of kidnapping, one count of interference of custody and comtempt of court. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Daniel Groves was charged with abduction, kidnapping, interference with custody, probation violation, theft and receiving stolen property. He is being held without bond.