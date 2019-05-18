News

Body of missing man found by family in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) - The body of a man who was reported missing Monday in Anderson County was found in the woods near his home, Saturday morning.

According to the Anderson County Coroner's Office, 26-year-old Alex Drew Kelley was found by family members around 11:00am in a wooded area near Royal Fern Lane.

Kelley had been missing since May 13 and his family had recently filed a missing person's report.

The coroner's office says Kelley had been dead for two to three days and there is no indication of foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.

The case is being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson County Coroner's Office.

