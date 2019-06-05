Body of missing McDowell Co. woman found, deputies say

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies say the body of a missing McDowell County woman has been found.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Brooke Mashay Tollie’s body was found Wednesday in Rutherford County.

Tollie was last seen the evening of May 13 and her family reported her missing on May 23.

Tollie’s cause of death is pending an autopsy scheduled for later this week.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Tollie, saying she was considered endangered and is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

A reward of $1,000 was being offered for information leading to her location.