Body of missing swimmer recovered in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The body of a missing swimmer was pulled from the Pacolet River in Spartanburg County, Monday afternoon.

Crews resumed searching Monday morning for a man who was swimming at Clifton Beach, Sunday afternoon.

Clifton Beach is part of a park located at a former textile mill along Goldmine Road.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Victor Lopez-Reyes of Honduras.

Lopez-Reyes was pulled from the Pacolet River by crews around 4:00pm.

Emergency crews responded to the same spot earlier Sunday.

Converse Fire Department rescued two other people who were taken to the hospital. Their conditions and details were not immediately available.

Firefighters were dispatched to the swimming spot a little over an hour after that rescue to search for Lopez-Reyes.

The Herald-Journal reports a 20-year-old man was bobbing in the water before going under.

Greg Lucas, spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resources, told the newspaper that several agencies responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Bryson said volunteers with sonar equipment spent several hours searching the area.

Sheriff’s deputies and the state Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.