Body recovered at Lake Hartwell after search for missing boater

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body has been recovered at Lake Hartwell after a search for a missing boater that started Saturday night.

According to Department of Natural Resources officials, the search started Saturday night at about 6 p.m. when a vacant boat was reported on Lake Hartwell.

The missing boater was reportedly expected to participate in a fishing competition.

Crews continued searching Sunday morning and a body was recovered at about 11:45 a.m., DNR officials said.

That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates.

