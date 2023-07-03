MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A body was recovered Monday morning at the Little Tennessee River in Macon County near the location a missing person was reported last seen.

The Franklin Police Department said they received a report from a kayaker in reference to a body in the river near the Macon County Greenway.

No foul play is suspected according to police.

Officers said the recovery is possibly in reference to a missing person report regarding a 19-year-old last seen Saturday around 4 a.m. at the Macon County Greenway.

Investigators said the case is ongoing until a cause and manner of death are determined.

The death is being investigated by the Franklin Police Department.