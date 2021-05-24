BofA Stadium opening at full capacity, including 2021 Panthers season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bank of America Stadium announced on Monday afternoon it will open at full capacity for events including the 2021 Carolina Panthers season.

The guidelines for reopening this year are:

Masks are not required. Masks are optional and available to any fans who want to wear them

Proof of vaccination is not required to attend

The stadium will not have separate sections for vaccinated or unvaccinated attendees. Temperature checks are not required

The stadium will continue to have enhanced cleaning, including the use of disinfecting robots

Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the stadium

Mobile ticketing will remain to help fans enter the stadium more efficiently

The 2021 Carolina Panthers 17-game schedule was released earlier this month. It’s the first time in league history that each team will be 17 games.

The schedule is highlighted by new quarterback Sam Darnold’s reunion with the New York Jets in Week 1, former league MVP Cam Newton’s return to the Carolinas in Week 9, former head coach Ron Rivera’s return to Charlotte in Week 11, and just one primetime game that comes in Week 3.

Every game is scheduled for 1 p.m. except the Thursday Night Football game, possible flex game at Buffalo and a Week 10 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals