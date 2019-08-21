Boil water advisory for Goucher Water Company customers lifted

by: WSPA Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Goucher Water Company officials said customers no longer have to boil their water, following a line break on Highway 150 Tuesday.

According to a water company news release, the break caused a loss of pressure and water service to many of the company’s customers and a precautionary advisory was issued.

On Wednesday, the advisory was lifted.

“Following an intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Department. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is now safe to use for drinking and cooking.”

Anyone with questions can call 864-490-6091.

