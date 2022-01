(Video above: Our original report on the water main break.)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A water main break that caused businesses to shut down and multiple schools to dismiss early has been repaired.

The water main break happened on Highway 221 between I-26 and Highway 290 around 6 a.m. Monday and caused a boil water advisory that has been repealed.

“Residents no longer need to vigorously boil water prior to drinking or cooking,” says the Woodruff-Roebuck Water District.