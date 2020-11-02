Boil water advisory in effect for some SJWD customers

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – SJWD Water District officials said approximately 300 customers are without water and are under a boil water advisory.

According to a news release, the following streets are impacted in the water outage:

Ft. Prince Blvd from Green Road to Dewaynes Drive

Neighborhood Road, Dewaynes Drive, Thompson Road, Emmie Lane, Jem Court, John Dodd from Ft. Prince Blvd to East Street, Russell Road, Deerfield Drive, Martin Lane, Mary High Drive, Leonard Wayne Court, James Raymond Court, Mustang Drag, Fairhill Drive and Midway Mobile home park.

According to the release, repairs should be completed within a couple of hours. Following the repair, the lines will be flushed and samples will be collected for analysis.

Sample results will be available around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

SJWD officials said they will repeal the boil water advisory when water is safe to consume.

Water district officials are encouraging customers to boil their water for one minute before consuming, which includes brushing teeth and making ice from water that has boiled, as well as washing dishes with boiled water.

“We have no reason to believe the water system has been compromised, this is simply a precaution,” according to the release.