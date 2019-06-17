Boil water advisory issued after line break on Acton Circle in Asheville, city officials say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Water faucet boil water advisory generic_133264

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – City officials in Asheville said a second waterline break has been reported on Acton Circle Monday morning.

According to a post on Asheville City Government’s Facebook page, the Acton Circle waterline break was due to a valve failure at around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

City officials said water is currently being restored to customers, and a boil water advisory has been issued for Acton Circle as a precaution.

On Sunday, city officials said a 16-inch waterline break was reported on Sweeten Creek Road at around 3 a.m., which impacted over 3,000 customers.

According to the Facebook post, crews finished repairs and were able to restore service to customers at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, city officials announced that Sweeten Creek Road’s boil water advisory had been lifted.

Update on two waterline breaks:A 16-inch waterline break on Sweeten Creek Road at 3 a.m. Sunday affected 3,000+…

Posted by Asheville City Government on Monday, June 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store