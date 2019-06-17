Boil water advisory issued after line break on Acton Circle in Asheville, city officials say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – City officials in Asheville said a second waterline break has been reported on Acton Circle Monday morning.

According to a post on Asheville City Government’s Facebook page, the Acton Circle waterline break was due to a valve failure at around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

City officials said water is currently being restored to customers, and a boil water advisory has been issued for Acton Circle as a precaution.

On Sunday, city officials said a 16-inch waterline break was reported on Sweeten Creek Road at around 3 a.m., which impacted over 3,000 customers.

According to the Facebook post, crews finished repairs and were able to restore service to customers at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, city officials announced that Sweeten Creek Road’s boil water advisory had been lifted.