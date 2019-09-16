Boil water advisory issued for some customers in Town of Tryon after line break

TRYON, NC (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued for customers in the area of Highway 176 from School Street to Horseshoe Curve Road in Tryon.

According to a news release, customers will experience periods of low pressure and outages due to a main water line break.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” according to the advisory. “Therefore, when water service is restored consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.”

Customers are asked to boil water for one minute before consuming.

The area impacted include:

School Street

Harrell Place

Wilcox Road

Hidden Hill Road

Rector Street

Porter Street

Lanier Drive

Metcalf Street

Horseshoe Curve Road

N Trade Street/US 176 intersecting the above streets

According to the advisory, Tryon Elementary School is not impacted.