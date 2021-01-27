Boil water advisory issued for some McDowell Co. Water Dept. customers after line break in Nebo area

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Emergency Management officials have issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers due to a water line break.

According to a news release, the line break occurred on Highway 70 East near Stacy Hill Road in the Nebo area.

Customers in that area are seeing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system.

According to the release, the Division of Environmental Health is advising customer to boil their water used for consumption — for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and washing hands — once service is restored in order to ensure there is not harmful bacteria or other microbes in the water.

The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

According to the release, infants below the age of six months and pregnant women should use an alternate water supply — such as bottled water — whenever possible.

Water system officials will notify customers when water is safe to consume.

For more information, call the McDowell County Water Department at 828-652-6428.