Boil water advisory issued for some SJWD Water Dist. customers following main break

(WSPA) – A boil water advisory was issued for approximately 75 SJWD Water District customers who were out of water following a distribution main break on Wednesday.

According to a news release, crews repaired the break and were flushing the line for bacteriological analysis.

Water District officials said customers on Mt. Zion Road from North Blackstock to Ft. Prince Road and East & West Colony Drive were impacted by the break and are the only areas under the boil water advisory.

“We are encouraging the customers impacted to vigorously boil their water for one (1) full minute prior to consuming until otherwise notified by the District. Any ice made during this period should be made from water that has been boiled. Wash dishes with boiled water or use paper products. Brush your teeth with water that has been boiled as well. If you can possibly consume any form of water until we verify there is no contamination, it is imperative the water has been boiled before it is consumed. We have no reason to believe the water system has been compromised, this is simply a precaution as required by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.”

Officials said water test results will be made available sometime on Thursday.