Boil water advisory issued for some Union Co. residents after water line break

UNION, SC (WSPA) – City of Union officials has issued a boil water advisory for some residents after a major water line break caused a loss in pressure and service to customers.

According to the release, water system personnel are working to restore pressure and service to the affected areas, but because of the loss of pressure the potential for water contamination exists.

Residents and customers in the following areas are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking until notified by the City of Union:

South side of Union: Main Street South Street area Sardis Road Whitmire Highway Santuc Hebron Water District Cherokee Estates area Industrial Park Road Meansville Riley Road Water Company Jenkins Street Bennett Street Wilbur Street Robinhood Circle Maid Marion Drive South Boyce Street area



According to the release, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Anyone with questions about the boil water advisory is asked to call the Union Water Plant at 864-429-1707.

Any customer who have noticed discolored water should call the Water Plant at 864-429-1707.