ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Boil water advisories remain in place in areas of Asheville as the city’s water department continues to restore service to the community.

The city of Asheville said all three water treatment facilities are back online after crews continued to work throughout the night to address leaks.

Staff is still working to restore full service to customers according to the city.

More than 300 residents in the most impacted areas have received drinkable water through the efforts of the NC 211 system.

Deliveries will continue to take place Thursday between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials said community members in need can register at NC211.org. Service is provided for those in greatest need or without transportation.

As of 9 a.m., boil advisories remain in place for the following:

Spivey / Candler

West of Johnson School Blvd. to Dogwood Road.

Smokey Park Hwy. to 19/23 through Candler.

Southern distribution area

South of Swannanoa River Road to Airport Road

Fairview community to Highway 191/Brevard Road

City officials said although water service returns, customers in impacted service areas should remain under boil water advisory.

Advisories will be lifted when water quality testing has confirmed no bacteria is present in the water. Customers will receive an Asheville Alert system when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Community members can sign up for AVL alerts by clicking here.

Officials said customers may notice temporary changes to their restored service such as:

Intermittent service as the system normalizes

White frothy water

Cloudy water

Intermittent water from the spout

Discolored water

Customers are recommended to flush air out of lines by slowly running cold water. It will be safe to use hot water when the water begins to run clear.

Anyone that continues to have problems with their service is asked to contact staff by reporting issues to the Asheville app, email or calling the customer service line at (828) 251-1122.