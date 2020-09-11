Boiling Springs Fire District honors victims of 9/11

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Boiling Springs Fire District in Greenville held its 10th annual September 11th memorial service Friday morning in honor and remembrance of lives lost 19 years ago.

In 2012, the fire district received a steel beam from one of the towers that fell from the World Trade Center on September 11th, which served as a centerpiece for the service.

The service began at 8:46 A.M., symbolizing the moment the North Tower of the World Trade Center was hit by one of the hijacked planes on September 11th, 2001.

Reverend Dr. Gary Rogers read “the Firefighter’s Prayer” and urged those watching to remember the sacrifice so many heroes made that day.

Boiling Springs Fire District Chief Steve Graham said some first responders who worked in New York City on the day of the tragedy still live in the area and often return to the memorial park to pay respects to heroes who lost their lives protecting others.

“There’s a large contingent of folks from the Northeast that live in the Greenville area and they come all the time because it really means – it hits home for them,” Chief Graham said “So we make them part of our extended family.”

Sgt. Ted Forsyth, who lives in Greer, said he attended the service to honor the sacrifice of his fellow first responders. He served in the New York Police Department on the day of the tragedy.

“I was with the NYPD for 20 years,” he said. “On 9/11, I was sent down around 6:30 at night. I spent the first night at the World Trade Center and many months after. I just felt it was very important to be here today.. I can put faces to the names, to the numbers. [They were] individuals who I knew, who are gone, that day and since then. They have to be remembered. They were such outstanding people.”

Friday marked the 10th year the district has held the service on the anniversary of the tragedy. It is a tradition that the fire district says they intend to hold every year.