Boiling Springs man accused of shooting brother in head during argument, sheriff’s office says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he reportedly shot his brother early Christmas morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to a home on Colfax Drive in Boiling Springs in regard to the shooting and found the victim, who had been shot in the head.

The victims mother was also at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the victim and his brother — Jorge Alberto Rodriguez, of Boiling Springs — had gotten into an argument that reportedly escalated.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS and Rodriguez had left the scene before deputies arrived.

Investigators secured warrants charging Rodriguez with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was located on Thursday afternoon at a home in Greer and was taken into custody.

According to the release, Rodriguez was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is expected to appear before a magistrate Thursday night for his bond arraignment.

The victim remains in critical condition at this time.