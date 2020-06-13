Bolivian schoolteacher gives virtual classes as superhero

Art teacher Jorge Manolo Villarroel, wearing a Batman costume, poses for a photo at his home during one of his online classes, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The class begins with a Zumba-style warm-up (Villarroel is also a Zumba instructor), followed by a prayer and then superhero music, to set the proper atmosphere. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — From a small room in Bolivia’s capital, a schoolteacher lives his out his childhood dreams while transforming the lockdown-limited lives of his students with the virtual classes he gives dressed up as superheroes like Spiderman, Flash or Green Lantern.

Art teacher Jorge Manolo Villarroel poses for a photo next to his superhero costumes, after imparting one of his online classes from his home, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, June 10, 2020. Villarroel makes the costumes he wears. “I had to improvise since with the quarantine I couldn’t get out,” he said. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Art teacher Jorge Manolo Villarroel, wearing a Captain America costume, teaches an online class from his home, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. His classes have become so popular that siblings fight for computer time to learn from this costumed teacher. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Art teacher Jorge Manolo Villarroel, wearing a Spider-Man costume, teaches an online class from his home, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. His classes have become so popular that siblings fight for the laptop to learn from this costumed teacher. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

The superhero costumes that teacher Jorge Manolo Villarroel uses to impart online classes from his home, hang on a wall amid the new coronavirus pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Sometimes Villarroel is Spiderman. Sometimes, he’s the Flash, or the Green Lantern. But he’s always a teacher, one who lives out his childhood dreams by dressing up as a superhero for the locked-down students who attend his virtual classes. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Art teacher Jorge Manolo Villarroel, wearing a Spider-Man costume, teaches an online class from his home, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. “Education stagnated in traditional molds. After the pandemic everything will change, including education,” Villarroel said. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

The superhero masks of The Flash and Captain America sit on top on of art supplies that teacher Jorge Manolo Villarroel uses to impart online classes from his home, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Villarroel’s modest room is filled with the masks and costumes of his characters, along with images of Christ, several Roman Catholic saints, revolutionary icon Che Guevara, and his parents. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Art teacher Jorge Manolo Villarroel, wearing a Spider-Man costume, teaches an online class from his home, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Villarroel, who lives in a poor neighborhood of the capital, teaches art at the San Ignacio Catholic School in a wealthier area of the city. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

His classes have become so popular that siblings fight for the laptop screen to see their superhero arts teacher who they in turn often help with operating the newer apps.

At 33, Jorge Manolo Villarroel speaks with the passion of a child and his room is filled with the masks and costumes of his characters, along with images of Christ, several Roman Catholic saints and revolutionary Che Guevara.