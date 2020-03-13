Bon Secours health system officials reducing visitor access at both hospitals in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis Health System officials said the downtown and eastside locations will temporarily reduce visitor access, as well as the entrance points to both hospitals.

According to the news release, Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown and Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside will start observing the new policies on Monday, March 16 at 7 a.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause, and thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” according to the release.

Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown

The authorized points of entry:

Outpatient Entrance, located at 3 St. Francis Drive All parking spaces in the North lot will be dedicated to patient parking. Patient trying to park in the South lot will be directed to the North lot. Valet services will still be available.



Emergency Department – available 24/7.

Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside

The two authorized points of entry:

Hospital Entrance C

Emergency Department – available 24/7

According to the release, each hospital entrance will be staffed with employees screening and signing in patients and visitors coming into the building.

“For the health of our patients, visitors, health care providers and communities, we ask that people do not visit our facilities,” according to the release. “For mother/baby and pediatric patients, visitors are limited to a designated partner or primary caretaker/guardian (only one at a time). Exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.”