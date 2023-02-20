Always use your wrist blood pressure monitor on bare skin. If you secure it over clothing, it can lead to an incorrect reading.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – February is American Heart Month, an effort to help Americans focus on cardiovascular wellness.

On Tuesday from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. anyone interested in learning more about their own heart can get a good picture by visiting Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Anyone who visits the arena will have the chance to undergo blood pressure screenings, blood glucose checks, get a full lipid profile and get a body mass index measurement.

“Cardiovascular disease, which includes heart disease and stroke, is the number one killer of both men and women. However, many people are still unaware of the symptoms and vital information associated with the disease,” said Robbie Keefer, director of chronic condition management for Bon Secours. “We’re hoping this event will help educate and increase awareness to improve the health of our community.”

Roughly 80% of heart disease cases can be prevented or managed, but doing so requires knowledge of a persons’ cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure, blood sugar, and BMI numbers.

The upcoming heart screening is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required, although fasting for the screenings is recommended for accurate results. Complimentary parking will be available in the VIP lot off Church Street.

