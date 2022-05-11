Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) -Bon Secours St. Francis will be hosting its annual human trafficking seminar on May 20th from 8a – 2:30 p.m.

This will be the first time holding it in person since before the pandemic, and organizers said they’re excited for its return. The seminar on human trafficking will feature presentations by internationally recognized experts and survivors of human trafficking.

They can also expect to see an interactive simulation or immersion that takes participants through a series of choices based on real lived experience of the women of Jasmine Road. Jasmine Road is a Greenville nonprofit and South Carolinas first long term residential program that serves adult female survivors of sex trafficking prostitution and addiction.

The public is invited to attend because the information will be useful in learning what role you can play in the community response to the crisis.

If you cannot attend in person, you can register for the live stream on the Bon Secours Facebook page. bonsecourshumantrafficking.Eventbrite.Com



CME/CEU/CLE credit is available which is continuing education credits for health care providers. They are free.