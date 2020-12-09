Bon Secours Medical experts address holiday and COVID-19 stressors

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Bon Secours St. Francis medical experts said common holiday stressors, anxiety and depression are intensified this season, because of COVID-19.

It’s important now more than ever according to Psychiatrist Dr. Carson Felkel to self-evaluate, recognize how you’re feeling and address any issues you may find are out of the ordinary for you.

Feelings of isolation and loneliness are very common, he said. Felkel encouraged families to discuss how they will manage their typical holiday gatherings.

Felkel said for example, if there is an older grandparent who doesn’t feel safe enough to meet with family it’s important to make sure they still feel included.

Registered Dietition Debbie Milne said stress and anxiety can trigger a change in eating habits as well. Milne said avoid seeing food as good or bad and choose a select few number of times to treat yourself, to avoid the temptation to splurge consistently.

Registered Dietition Betsy Eddy said avoid thinking that you have to eat certain sweets and treats because you can only find them around the holidays. She said it stems back to what is causing you to eat so its important to acknowledge what that is.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Health has recourses you can reach out to anytime for help and support.