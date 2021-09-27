Bon Secours offering free flu vaccine clinics in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours is offering free flu vaccine clinics in Greenville for people ages 18-64.

According to Bon Secours, flu vaccines have been shown to prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year.

There will be four clinics:

  • Saturday, Oct. 2, 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m., St. Sebastian Church, 2300 Old Bumcombe Road, Greenville, S.C. 29609
  • Sunday, Oct. 3, 12 p.m.-3:30 p.m., St. Sebastian Church, 2300 Old Bumcombe Road, Greenville, S.C. 29609
  • Wednesday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Triune Marcy Center, 222 Rutherford Street, Greenville, S.C. 29609
  • Friday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Sterling Community Center, 113 Minus Street, Greenville, S.C. 29601

At the clinics, masks and social distancing are required, said Bon Secours. Masks will be provided for anyone needing one.

According to Bon Secours, high-dose vaccines for those over the age of 65 and the egg-free version of the vaccine will not be available at these clinics.

