GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours will be offering free drive-through flu clinics this weekend.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2-4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 26 from noon until 3:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

The clinic will take place at St. Sebastian Church, located at 2300 Old Buncombe Road in Greenville.

Everyone will be welcome to get a flu shot without leaving their vehicle.