Bon Secours practices for hazmat situations at both emergency rooms

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – It happened at one of our Upstate hospitals, a suspicious package turned into a hazmat situation at St. Francis Eastside in 2018, now the hospital system is training for any future situations.

At both hospitals on Thursday, the staff teamed up with local fire departments to simulate three different hazmat situations.

They used live actors to help bring the scenario to life, then took the time after each to discuss what went right and wrong.

“For a drill like this we’ve had multiple occurancies with similar real world events where we had to practice these things on real people in real danger so for us to take this opportunity to practice with less potential consequences is a very good idea,” said Jake Johnson who is St. Francis’s Emergency Mangement Coordinator.

This is only the first step of the hazmat training. The hospital system hopes to do some type of drill or training once a month.