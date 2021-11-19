Bon Secours St. Francis 36th Festival of Trees on display through Dec. 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A years-old tradition, “Festival of Trees” is returning to downtown Greenville. The 36th annual event will officially begin Friday, Nov. 19. For many families, it symbolizes the start of the holiday season, to walk through rows of decorated Christmas trees.

75 spectacularly decorated trees line the entranceway of three hotels in downtown Greenville,

the Courtyard Marriott downtown, the Embassy Suites by Hilton – RiverPlace, and the Hyatt regency.

Companies and organizations in the Upstate sponsor the trees and volunteers decorate.

The sponsors are supporting Project Search, which is a school-to-work program for Greenville County school students in their final year of high school. The goal of the program is gainful employment. Bon Secours trains the students, along with other hospitals in the country, to work either in the hospital setting or another company in the community.

This year’s festival will run through Dec. 28. To participate as a company and potentially hire a graduate or to donate to Project Search visit https://stfrancisfoundation.com/https://stfrancisfoundation.com/