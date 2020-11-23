Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center to receive St. Baldrick’s Foundation grant

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center officials announced they were one of the recipients of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation grant.

According to a news release, the cancer center was also the only South Carolina health organization to make the grant recipient list.

Bon Secours will reportedly use its $50,000 grant to fund a full-time clinical research nurse coordinator that will be devoted to patients in its Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Care program, and that position will help “ensure every patient is screened for research trials, which are often their best hope for a cure.”

“By expanding the number of clinical trials St. Francis can offer, we make it easier for patients to stay in the community for treatment rather than traveling out of the area,” Dr. Hal Crosswell, Director of the AYA program at Bon Secours, said.

“Work we do now can achieve benefits that we don’t know exist yet. By understanding treatments and the effects of treatments, we may find different interventions to try to get cancer patients back into the workforce sooner, or provide resources so they wouldn’t lose their jobs, or be able to protect their jobs while they need to take medical leave.”

According to the release, the one-year infrastructure grants are awarded based on the need of the institution and its patients, anticipated results of the grant and local participation in St. Baldrick’s fundraising events and activities.

“We can see that our investment in research is yielding results, but there is so much more to do,” Kathleen Ruddy, St. Baldrick’s CEO, said. “These clinical trials that St. Baldrick’s is supporting will help research progress further to help more children survive and have a better quality of life after treatment.”

According to the release, St. Baldrick’s awarded 17 new infrastructure grants of more than $819,000 to allow institutions across the country the ability to move research forward, and are focused on giving recipients the ability to “open, coordinate, and treat more young patients on clinical trials closer to where they live.”