Bon Secours St. Francis experts talk correcting work from home ailments

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Bon Secours St. Francis health experts talk correcting work from home ailments as so many people are working from home.

Nurse Practitioner Brandi Giles said diabetes, hypertension and other sedentary diseases are becoming more prevalent because more people are sitting.

Physical Therapist Scott Carly said stretching, standing up once every hour and using tools like tennis ball and resistance bands for problem areas can help.

Doing stretches can actually correct bad posture over time Carly said.