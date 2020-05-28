Bon Secours St. Francis Health System eases visitor restrictions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Visitation restrictions are being relaxed at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System effective Friday May 29.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation to patients has been limited.

Moving forward, visiting hours will now be held seven days per week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The new policy will allow one visitor per patient, per day.

For women in labor, two support persons will be allowed. However, the one visitor restriction will be enforced post-delivery in the Mother/Infant unit and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The following precautions will be required of all visitors:

All visitors will have a temperature check and appropriate symptom/exposure screening prior to entry to the facility. Visitors presenting with a fever or symptoms suggestive of possible COVID-19 infection (per current CDC recommendations) will not be permitted to enter.

All visitors must comply with universal masking, hand hygiene and cough etiquette.

Visitors are encouraged to remain in patient’s rooms and to alert nursing staff when they are leaving.

Bon Secours continues to have a no visitor policy for COVID-19 patients and in thoseareas caring for potential COVID-19 patients. Visitors age 15 and under are also not allowed.

Additionally, older visitors and those with comorbid conditions associated with increased risk of COVID-19 are encouraged to avoid visitation.