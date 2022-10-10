Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- October is breast cancer awareness month and Bon Secours St. Francis hospital system has a fundraiser coming up where you can support survivors and enjoy a party.

Its the 3rd annual event to benefit Bon Secours’ Pearlie Harris center for breast health

You can support team Sammie and founder Melissa Morrell as they look to make a difference in our local community!

The event will be at Cowboy Up music venue near downtown Greenville at 701 Easley Bridge Rd – Unit 6030 Greenville, SC 29611

It's all to promote breast cancer awareness and raise funds for Bon Secours' Pearlie Harris center for breast health through ticket sales, a silent and live auction as well as general donations.

Organizers want to raise $60,000 in honor and memory of Melissa’s mother’s 6 year battle with stage iv breast cancer.

Society Sandwich bar & social club will also serve heavy hors ‘d’oeuvres to complement the maker’s mark brand bourbon cocktails. Enjoy music from local musician Trey Francis and his band and don’t miss the silent & live auction.

Tickets for sale at $116 per person which includes specialty crafted bourbon cocktails.

Visit their website for ticket sales and more.