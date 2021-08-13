Bon Secours St. Francis hospital to no longer allow visitors at downtown Greenville location

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours has updated their visitor policy following the rise in COVID-19 cases. They say this is to ensure the safety of its patients, visitors, and health care workers.

Effective Sunday, August 15, 2021, they will no longer allow visitors at Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown.

Exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations for non-COVID patients or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care, health officials said. Surgical patients may also be allowed one companion.

“We recognize this can be disappointing to our visitors and patients, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. However, the health of our patients and staff are our top priority,” a hospital spokesperson said on Friday.

Patients at Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside will continue to be allowed one visitor per patient during visiting hours, which are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visitors under the age of 16 are only allowed between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

All visitors are also required to be masked for the duration of their visit. Masks and/or shields will be made available at the hospital’s entrance.