Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- Bon Secours St. Francis will launch a mobile medial van in June to bring medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Greenville County.

The medical van will have a Nurse Practitioner and a Medical assistant on board to provide services your family physician would provide along with vaccinations like the COVID19 vaccine.

To request the van in your neighborhood or business call (864) 603 6099 or bonsecours.com