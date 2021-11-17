Bon Secours St. Francis to open new emergency dept. at downtown Greenville campus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital in the Upstate will be better able to serve you in an emergency thanks to some upgrades. State leaders and community members will get a sneak peak inside the new emergency department at Bon Secours St. Francis downtown medical campus Wednesday at a blessing and grand opening event.

The facility has many new updated features, said Jenny Wehrs, Chief Operating Officer. There will be more than 30 exam rooms in this emergency department alone, which will help prevent patients from having to be cared for in the hallways and in close quarters like in the current, smaller emergency room.

The new department will be 5 times larger than the 9,000 sq ft facility the team currently uses.

There are some improvements that will help keep you safe like new state of the art emergency equipment, on site imaging and testing in the emergency department and updates in care for behavioral health patients.

The ED team will also be highlighting the layout, which helps to keep patients spread out and abide by COVID regulations. The facility will open for patients Nov. 30 at 8 a.m.