Bon Secours starts post-Covid support group

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A post-covid support group is launching in the Upstate at Bon Secours, to help those who have had the virus, cope with a variety of lingering issues.

Bon Secours is currently taking patients for this support group, they say they plan to meet Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. and Fridays at noon.

Some of the symptoms after covid include tiredness, brain fog, and anxiety.

Tanner Woody is one who has suffered post-covid after testing positive on December 29th.

Since then Woody says he still feels symptoms.

“My smell still fluctuates, comes in and out, depending on what the smell is and how strong it is,” Woody said.

The worst symptom for him, he says is feeling like he’s rocking back forth all the time.

“The hardest thing is I have to take Dramamine or some sort of motion sickness pill before I can even start my day,” Woody said.

However, he’s not the only one.

Marta Carvalhal is a Behavioral Health Therapist at Bon Secours.

She helps people with the impact of prolonged illnesses.

She says she noticed many people struggling to deal with lingering symptoms of covid-19.

“People can get pain, depressed, anxious, that they never had before,” Carvalhal said.

That’s why Carvalhal and other physicians at Bon Secours are teaming up to start a post-covid support group.

Carvahal said, “The support group, they see that they’re not alone, that there’s more people that are suffering just like they are, but also we want to provide some type of coaching and guidance for them.”

She says it’s not just to help people get through physical symptoms, but mental ones too.

She says “The person know that they are not alone and they see all the persons, all the individuals that are suffering like they are suffering and they can learn from each other.”

They’re only taking a small number of patients for the support group. You will need a referral from your physician.

For more information contact Kayla Smith at kayla_smith@bshsi.org.