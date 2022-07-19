GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will host a back-to-school backpack drive beginning Friday in Greenville.

This backpack drive is to ensure students in need have all the essential items before returning to school in August.



Some essential items needed are:

Backpacks

3 ring binders

Crayola Product Markers

Composition Books

Crayons – 24 Count

Pencils

Pens – Black, Blue or Red

Dry Erase Markers

Color Pencils – 12 count

The following are drop off dates and times:

Friday, July 22 at the Sterling Hope Center, 709 Dunbar St, Greenville, SC 29601 – drop off: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

at the Sterling Hope Center, 709 Dunbar St, Greenville, SC 29601 – drop off: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 29 at the Sterling Hope Center, 709 Dunbar St, Greenville, SC 29601 – drop off: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

at the Sterling Hope Center, 709 Dunbar St, Greenville, SC 29601 – drop off: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 5 at the Senior Action Center, 3715 E North St, Suite K, Greenville, SC 29615 – drive through or drop off indoors: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The items donated will be given to students who attend AJ Whittenburg Elementary, Alexander Elementary, Blythe Academy, Hollis Academy, Thomas E Kerns Elementary, Sevier Middle, Berea Middle, Tanglewood Middle, Greenville High, and Southside High.