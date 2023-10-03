GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours Wellness Arena is no stranger to college basketball. In January, the arena will play host again to a tournament showcasing some of the best young talents in the nation.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena has been selected to house the inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational, a four day basketball tournament celebrating unity, community and college basketball.

Set to take place January 12-15, 2024, the event aims to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while showcasing 14 basketball teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Games will take place Saturday, January 13, and Monday, January 15 and include teams from Claflin University, Clinton College, Fayetteville State University and Johnson C. Smith University, and others. The weekend will begin with a breakfast at Unity Park on January 12 and a career expo at the arena for students.

“The HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational weekend will offer a diverse range of activities and events, all designed to inspire future generations and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Calvin Ivery, president of Dreamchasers Basketball Club, the non-profit organization producing the event. “We look forward to this special collaboration with Bon Secours Wellness Arena including the opportunity to highlight talent from leading HBCU basketball teams while bringing the larger community together.”

For more information about the 2024 HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational, visit www.mlkdayunityinvitational.com. To learn more about collegiate basketball events and additional 25th anniversary celebrations at The Well, please visit www.bonsecoursarena.com.