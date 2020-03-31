Bon Secours to temporarily furlough some employees, suspend hiring for positions not directly impacting COVID-19 response

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bon Secours Health System officials said Tuesday that they are working “quickly to redeploy or temporarily furlough associates who are unable to work due to temporary closure, cancellation and low census in primary care, outpatient and surgical services.”

According to a news release, the temporary furloughs will impact many support services associates who are not directly working on COVID-19 activities. The health system also said they are suspending hiring for any positions not directly impacting the system’s COVID-19 and care responses.

“These decisions will help our ministry preserve life and provide vital health care services to the increasing number of patients that require care; be good stewards of our resources and provide adequate support to our care givers as they care for our communities; and be thoughtful about caring for those associates whose roles are vitally important to our ministry but are not directly supporting patient care during this time of crisis,” according to the release.

According to the release, the temporary furlough is expected to last 30 to 90 days and impacted associates will be paid for working through April 3. Health system officials said available paid time off hours will be paid until depleted.

“Associates are eligible for unemployment benefits The Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation has generously provided $60 million to the Bon Secours Mercy Health Associate Emergency Fund, which will help associates facing serious financial challenges,” according to the news release.

“It is critically important to note that the decisions made are in no way a reflection of our associates’ contributions or the great care provided to our people and communities. The efforts of our entire team, combined with the tough decisions we are making today, will enable us to continue to focus on the COVID-19 response, which we expect to escalate in the coming weeks, and ensure ongoing compassionate care for years to come. Our frontline caregivers are serving with compassion, professionalism and courage as we care for our patients, and we support their tireless efforts.”