Bond deferred for man accused of child sex crimes in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A magistrate court judge on Friday denied bond to 33-year-old Julius “Trey” Burns, the man accused by police of committing sex crimes against a child younger than 11. Additionally, Judge Karry Guillory placed restrictions on Burns’ communication with his children: Burns must now have an adult supervise any contact he has with his kids.

“I’m going to have to allow circuit court to set your bond,” Guillory told Burns over the virtual hearing Friday morning. Burns must now wait in jail until his case can be brought before a circuit court judge at a later date.

We previously informed you that Burns was arrested Thursday afternoon.

The charges brought against the man could bring a decades-long sentence if he is found guilty.

“The charges against you is criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11,” the judge told Burns. “I need to inform you if you’re found guilty of that offense, it would carry a sentence upwards of 25 years in prison.”

Burns’ defense team says similar accusations were brought against the 33-year-old last year. According to lawyer Benjamin Stevens, an investigation into the allegations was carried out by the Julie Valentine Center.

“The allegations as I understand them now… are the exact same allegations made early 2020,” Stevens said. “Julie Valentine Center investigated those and found that they were not credible and were a result of the mother coaching the children.”