Bond denied for man accused of murdering man whose body was found near S. Washington Ave.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Bond has been denied for Woodrow Wilson Williams, who is accused of murdering Noel “Jimmy” Martin earlier this week. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Martin’s body was found Wednesday on the side of the road at the intersection of South Washington and South Florida avenues in Greenville.

“My cousin, uncle, he did not bother a soul,” said the victim’s cousin Stephanie White. “He would give you the shirt off his back. He would give you his last dollar. He loved his family.”

Greenville County investigators found trauma to Martin’s neck and said it appeared he was cut by a sharp object.



“To the lady that called in, 911, the family would like to say thank you, thank you so much,” White said. “You gave us a little peace and let us know that there is still some good people out here in the world.”

Within 24 hours, investigators said they identified 66-year-old Williams as the killer. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Williams and the victim had been sitting in a vehicle together, and at some point Williams attacked Martin.

Records show Williams has a lengthy rap-sheet, including charges in the past few weeks of receiving stolen goods and distributing meth.

White said her cousin will be greatly missed.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that,” she said. “He didn’t deserve to be taken out of here from someone else’s hands.”

Williams has been denied bond for now but will go before a circuit court judge at a later date.