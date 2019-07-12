Bond denied for teen accused in Greenville Co. deadly shooting case

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – One of three teens charged in the deadly shooting of a Spartanburg teen who was found dead along a road in Greenville County this week was denied bond on all of his charges Friday.

Ke’Savious Elmore was in Travelers Rest Municipal Court Friday morning, where he was denied bond on all eight charges, which include five counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Travelers Rest Police Chief Benjamin Ford said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that two people — Ke’Savious Keyshawn Elmore, 18, and Devon Javon Curry, 16, went into Travelers Rest in a white Dodge Charger and approached several teenagers at Brookside Pointe Apartments.

According to Ford, Elmore and Curry then allegedly opened fire on the teenagers and the teenagers returned fire.

Ford said they believe Curry was hit by gunfire during the exchange and then left on the side of the road by Elmore.

One of the shooting victims spoke during Elmore’s hearing.

“I’m scared for my life because I do reside in the residence where it took place and that is all. Thank you,” the victim said.

Elmore did briefly say, “I’m sorry,” during the hearing.

Travelers Rest Police said two others — Anthony Martin, Jr., and a 16-year-old — are charged with murder.