Bond set for father accused of murder in shooting death of daughter in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man accused of murder following the shooting death of his daughter last month in Greenville made a video appearance for his bond hearing Friday morning in the Greenville County Courthouse.

We reported earlier that Jermaine Pressley’s daughter, Nadeja Pressley, was shot when she tried to enter her home, located on Young Street in Greenville, at around 1:15 a.m. on May 19. She later died at the scene.

Jermaine Pressley was originally charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

He has was later charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies said a search warrant revealed he was in possession of three guns.

Jermaine Pressley was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.

During the bond hearing, a judge set Jermaine Pressley’s bond at $50,000.

If he bonds out of the detention center, the judge ordered that he be on house arrest and will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Arrest warrants show that he was arrested and charged in 2004 for trafficking more than 100 grams of heroin.