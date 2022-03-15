GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of a hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old Greenville man was given bond Tuesday morning.

It is a scene right out of a mother’s nightmare.

“My son doesn’t get to feel anything, anymore,” said Elijah Bartholow’s Mother, Angela Myers.

For Angela Myers though, that nightmare is her reality.

“If he called and said something funny, the whole day seemed better so I’m going to miss that,” Myers told 7NEWS.

She was in court Tuesday to seek justice for her son, Elijah Bartholow.

Police told 7NEWS, he was killed in a hit-and-run the first week of March when he was walking to work near Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive.

Police said the driver of the car involved was Chavious Jackson. Officers said in court Tuesday, Jackson had the green light to go through the intersection but didn’t show signs of braking before he hit Bartholow and kept driving.

“He panicked, there was no other way to put it other than he panicked,” said Jackson’s attorney in court Tuesday morning.

Bartholow’s family has spent the last week and half trying to figure out who did it, even offering a reward.

Police told 7NEWS they received a lot of tips and leads but Jackson eventually turned himself in.

“He didn’t just have a guilty conscience and turn himself in. It took tips to Crime Stoppers and police doing their jobs to get him to come forward,” Myers said.

This grieving mother, requested no bond but believes the one set is what she calls, a small victory.

“I personally probably won’t ever have closure, it’s hard to lose a child,” Myers told us.

Jackson was given a $25,000 bond. He judge is also requiring Jackson to have GPS monitoring.

There is no word right now when he will be back in court.